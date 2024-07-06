TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 million, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

