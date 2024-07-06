Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Up 4.2%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 108,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 145,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price objective on Tudor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TUD
Tudor Gold Stock Performance
Tudor Gold Company Profile
Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.
Featured Stories
