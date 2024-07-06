Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $21.76. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 295,830 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

