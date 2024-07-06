U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.15. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 23,598 shares traded.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USEG

U.S. Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.