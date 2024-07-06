UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.35. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares changing hands.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.
