Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $39,008.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.11 and its 200 day moving average is $459.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.