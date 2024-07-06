Ultra (UOS) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $912,661.13 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Ultra alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00585008 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00063613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010231 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08828009 USD and is up 9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,213,009.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.