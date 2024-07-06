UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Hits $156.70 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $156.70 million and $20.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,075,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,753,635 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

