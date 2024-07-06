United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

