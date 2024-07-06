UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Decreased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $748,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,826 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 123.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $488.01 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.70. The company has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

