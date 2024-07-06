Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after buying an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,396,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.02 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

