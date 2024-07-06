Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Down 1.6%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.55. Approximately 5,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

Urbana Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.27. The stock has a market cap of C$55.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.45 million during the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 76.81% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

