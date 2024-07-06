Urgent.ly (ULY) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Urgent.ly to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urgent.ly and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $175.17 million $74.73 million -0.01 Urgent.ly Competitors $1.30 billion $10.47 million -4.38

Analyst Recommendations

Urgent.ly’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urgent.ly. Urgent.ly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Urgent.ly and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urgent.ly Competitors 765 4069 5715 117 2.49

Urgent.ly currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.46%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% Urgent.ly Competitors -118.55% -1,827.97% -7.17%

Summary

Urgent.ly beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

