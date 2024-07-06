Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 21,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 90,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vacasa from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 208.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

