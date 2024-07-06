Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $441.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

