Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,290 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.