Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Entergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $105.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.