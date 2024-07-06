Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

VGM opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

