Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 258.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Mercury Systems worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $174,518,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,613,000 after buying an additional 288,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after buying an additional 325,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of MRCY opened at $29.17 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

