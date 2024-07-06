Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,571,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

