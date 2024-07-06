Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.75% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 237,121 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 594,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

