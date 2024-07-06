Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

