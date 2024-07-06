Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

NYSE LEN opened at $142.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

