Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $5,834,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CASY opened at $369.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

