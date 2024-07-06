Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,048 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 225,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,253,000 after buying an additional 382,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atmos Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

