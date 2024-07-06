Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

