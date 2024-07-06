Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $131.02.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,529 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.