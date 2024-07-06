Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 407,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.