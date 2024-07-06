Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.25 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

