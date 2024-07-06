Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.50 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $372.75 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

