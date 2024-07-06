Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $67.63 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

