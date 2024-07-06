Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.17 Million Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 132,162 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $5.89 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -43.24%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

