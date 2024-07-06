Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after buying an additional 289,925 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after buying an additional 234,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,122,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

WMS stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.