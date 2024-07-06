Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.41 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

