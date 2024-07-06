Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.23 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,245,000 after buying an additional 364,597 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,382,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 524.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

LPLA opened at $276.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

