Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 690,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 50,332 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 88.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FBRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRT

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.