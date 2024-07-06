Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average is $143.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.