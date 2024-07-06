Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 332.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.25% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,610,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 86,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.62 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,029.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,521 in the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

