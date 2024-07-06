Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.09 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Brunswick worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

