Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 66,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

