Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.47 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.