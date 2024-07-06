Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,191 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 344,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 196,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 252,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.43 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

