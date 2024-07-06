Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 268.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

