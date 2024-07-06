Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.80 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,629 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NU were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NU by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in NU by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

NU stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

