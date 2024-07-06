Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,867,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

