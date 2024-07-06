Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $239.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

