Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

