Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $530.31 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

