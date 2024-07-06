Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 77,181 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 470,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $158.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $170.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

