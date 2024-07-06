Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $4.34 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,292 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

